Stephen Henderson - Live From The Atherton

Watch this close, intimate and raw storytelling from singer/songwriter Stephen Henderson and his band. Expect stories from life, loss, grief and ʻohana mixed with intricate harmonies, pocket soul jazz and a baritone voice.

Full performance recorded live in November 2025 from Celebrate808 - part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton." Sponsored by HMSA.

Members:

Eddy Bishai, Piano

Ashton Yarbrough, Bass

Stephen Henderson, Voice,

Guitar Derek Graber,

Drums Jenn Wright,

Voice Keilana,

Voice Song list:

0:00 Good Good Love

4:56 Love me down

10:02 Down to the water

16:48 Portland

20:12 Runaway

24:33 Where’s the water flowing?

29:48 Six Feet Underground

35:07 Hey Child

38:15 Before I Die

43:30 Lay My Heart Down Slow

Stephen Henderson:

Hawaiʻi-raised soul artist of Kanaka Maoli, Tongan, and Filipino descent. A Stanford-educated (BA/MA/MBA) songwriter, producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, his music spans island soul, soul rock, cinematic electronica, shimmer pop and sync-ready retro-funktown. Based in Hilo, Hawai‘i, Stephen is also a tech executive @cricut, a husband, father, cultural practitioner and entrepreneur.

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission. hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Maddie Bender

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Kyla Herrmann, Sylvia Flores

