Kelsea Armstrong joined the operations team in 2024. They earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa in Political Science while developing a profound interest in radio broadcast. She is also an alumnus of Kapa‘a High School on Kaua‘i.

Furthermore, their academic pursuits culminated in a master’s thesis titled “Insurgent Airwaves: Radio as a Model for Alternative Futures” where she theorized the transformative potential of radio as a point of access for revolutionary political theories and an instrument of mutual aid in both disasters and social movements.

During her time at the University of Hawai‘i she worked as a student DJ at KTUH hosting a weekly show, “Double-Barreled Soul”. Here, she curated sets with a focus on funk/jazz while spotlighting underrepresented Hawaiʻi artists with a special emphasis on using vinyl LPs for their sets.

Kelsea has also worked as a professional musician and jazz vocalist in the Honolulu scene for several years.