Leimomi began her journey in radio at UH Mānoa’s student-run station KTUH in 2014 hosting an eclectic Saturday morning spot called The Flow Show. In 2017, she became the host of Declaration of Independents on Hawaiian Airlines, airing quarterly as part of their in-flight entertainment. Later, she co-founded and engineered at CPTRadio, a now-defunct Honolulu-based community radio platform, and has produced podcasts for local artists and writers including It’s Lit with PhDJ.

In 2021 Leimomi began filling in Tuesday nights on Bridging the Gap, and continues in the time slot under After Hours: Ua Noa. She also produces a segment called The Catalyst on ByteMarks Café, where she dives into tech and culture. With a degree in Language, Linguistics, and Literature, Leimomi hopes to bring people into the streams of culture, story, and connection. The currents that lead us all to Moananuiākea.