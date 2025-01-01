Cyd Shizuru

With more than 20 years of experience in business development and community engagement, Cyd has had the privilege of representing many of Hawai‘i’s most trusted local media brands, including Hawai‘i Business Magazine, HONOLULU Magazine, Hawai‘i Home + Remodeling, and ESPN Honolulu. She’s passionate about connecting people and organizations through collaboration, integrity, and shared purpose.

At Hawai‘i Public Radio, she focuses on developing relationships that support trusted journalism and strengthen connections across Hawai‘i.

Outside of work, Cyd is a proud mom of a recent college graduate, an avid pickleball player, and a devoted dog mom to two affectionate cockapoos, who she shares with her husband, Dave.