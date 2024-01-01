Zilla Barbosa's illustrious career in radio and music showcases her unwavering passion and eclectic taste. She began as a DJ and music director at University of Hawaii’s KTUH radio station, where her ear for diverse global sounds made her a standout figure. Her foundational role at KTUH and in Honolulu’s nightlife scene as a DJ laid the groundwork for a career that spans coasts and genres.

After honing her skills in Honolulu, Zilla moved to Los Angeles, working for renowned Music Director and host of Morning Becomes Eclectic Jason Bentley at Los Angeles flagship public radio station, KCRW. Immersed in the dynamic LA music scene, she soon earned the position of guest mix producer and guest host for the highly regarded nighttime electronic music show, Metropolis. There, she shaped and produced the guest mix series, curating innovative programming that captivated the dance music audience.

Now bi-coastal, Zilla divides her time between Los Angeles and Honolulu, working in the documentary and music-centered film space, which has added a new dimension to her creativity.

DJ Mr. Nick, former Program Director at HPR, Hawaii’s NPR station, has appointed Zilla to take over as host of the beloved “speakeasy” music show Bridging the Gap on Monday evenings. With her expertise spanning genres including Brazilian jazz, Tropicalia, world music, indie, and electronic, she has the ability to blend various musical styles and foster cultural understanding through music. As she steps into this new chapter, Zilla Barbosa is poised to continue enriching the airwaves with her distinct, eclectic sound.