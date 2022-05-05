Hawaiʻi voter guide: Here's what to know about the 2022 election
On the federal level, Hawaiʻi's 2nd congressional district covering the neighbor islands and much of non-urban Oʻahu is an open race as incumbent Rep. Kai Kahele is running for governor. Kahele was elected to Congress in 2020.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are up for reelection. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono's next election year is 2024.
The current mayors of Kauaʻi and Maui counties — Derek Kawakami and Mike Victorino, respectively — are running for reelection. Mayoral races for Oʻahu and the Big Island are scheduled for 2024.
Voters will also choose their representatives for the Hawaiʻi County Council, Maui County Council, Kauaʻi County Council, and Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 of the Honolulu City Council.
At the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, elections are being held for some trustee seats.
Key dates to remember:
- Tuesday, July 26 - Primary election ballots begin arriving in mailboxes.
- Monday, Aug. 1 - Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting.
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the primary election. Voters can still register online or in person at a voter service center.
- Saturday, Aug. 13 - Primary election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 21 - General election ballots begin arriving in mailboxes.
- Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting.
- Monday, Oct. 31 - Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the general election. Voters can still register online or in person at a voter service center.
- Tuesday, Nov. 8 - General election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voter resources and important links:
- Register to vote or check if you are registered. You can also call 808-453-VOTE or toll-free 800-442-VOTE from the neighbor islands.
- Track your ballot with BallotTrax
- Map of polling places
- Kauaʻi County Elections Division
- City and County of Honolulu Elections Division
- Maui County Elections Division
- Hawaiʻi County Elections Division
The Molokai Community Health Center has new funding to provide residents with the tools to vote. Accessibility is top of mind for the center’s CEO, Helen Kekalia. For some, registering to vote can be as complex as navigating the health care system. HPR's Sabrina Bodon has more.
Hawaiʻi’s public school teachers union is supporting Sergio Alcubilla for the 1st Congressional District seat, currently held by U.S. Rep. Ed Case. HPR’s Casey Harlow has more.
All 76 positions at the state Legislature are up for grabs this year, in addition to Hawaiʻi governor and both of Hawaiʻi's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Registered voters will begin receiving primary election ballots on July 26.
U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele announced Saturday he will run for governor in the upcoming Democratic Primary. Fellow Congressman Ed Case said Kahele worked hard to get on good committees and his departure is "a loss for the delegation."
Kirk Caldwell announced in a statement Wednesday that he is ending his campaign for governor in the upcoming Democratic primary election. He says lack of funding is a top reason for ending his campaign.
Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda has switched gears and will now challenge U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele for his seat this year.
In a statement, aides said Kahele has piloted three flights this year. Like everyone who’s voted by proxy, he submitted a required letter attesting he was “unable to physically” vote at the Capitol. He cited “the ongoing public health emergency.”