Hawaiʻi voter guide: Here's what to know about the 2022 election

In the weeks leading up to the primary election on Aug. 13, Hawaiʻi Public Radio will bring you candidate interviews and deep dives on the issues that matter to voters. And on election day, HPR will have updates online and on HPR-1 for all federal and state races.

In the 2022 midterm election, Hawaiʻi residents will vote on the next governor and lieutenant governor, and all 76 state legislators.

U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives official portraits / U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kaialiʻi Kahele

On the federal level, Hawaiʻi's 2nd congressional district covering the neighbor islands and much of non-urban Oʻahu is an open race as incumbent Rep. Kai Kahele is running for governor. Kahele was elected to Congress in 2020.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are up for reelection. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono's next election year is 2024.

The current mayors of Kauaʻi and Maui counties — Derek Kawakami and Mike Victorino, respectively — are running for reelection. Mayoral races for Oʻahu and the Big Island are scheduled for 2024.

Voters will also choose their representatives for the Hawaiʻi County Council, Maui County Council, Kauaʻi County Council, and Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 of the Honolulu City Council.

At the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, elections are being held for some trustee seats.

HPR's daily talk show The Conversation will also be speaking with major candidates about everything from housing to education to the environment.

Tuesday, July 26 - Primary election ballots begin arriving in mailboxes.

Monday, Aug. 1 - Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the primary election. Voters can still register online or in person at a voter service center.

Saturday, Aug. 13 - Primary election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 - General election ballots begin arriving in mailboxes.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the general election. Voters can still register online or in person at a voter service center.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 - General election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HPR wants to hear from you: How was your voting experience? Let us know at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217.