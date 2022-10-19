Here's what your 2022 county ballot amendment questions mean
If you just received your 2022 general election ballot in the mail, you may be wondering what the county charter amendment questions mean.
Ballot questions give voters the opportunity to make their voices heard on certain issues. Approved proposals result in changes to your county’s lawbook.
Questions can tackle a range of actions like creating new departments or commissions, changing how county government operates, and even tackling everyday issues.
Every county does it a little differently, but for the most part, charter amendments can be proposed through a combination of council members, the mayor’s office, or other boards and commissions.
HPR's Sabrina Bodon spoke with experts in each of Hawaiʻi's counties to break down how the proposed amendments might affect you.
-
Oʻahu voters will consider four charter amendment proposals about how city money and revenues are spent, as well as how to position the city for better decision-making in the future. HPR's Sabrina Bodon breaks down what to expect.
-
Maui County residents will have a lot to digest with 15 charter amendment proposals on this year’s general election ballot. HPR's Sabrina Bodon breaks down what to expect.
-
Voters on Hawaiʻi Island have three ballot amendment questions to consider in this year's general election, including one for the creation of a youth commission, expanding the duties of the county auditor, and another to increase the membership of the Board of Ethics.
-
Kauaʻi County residents will face four ballot amendment questions this year, ranging from county salaries to special elections. HPR's Sabrina Bodon shares what to expect.
———
Voters can expect to receive ballots in the mail during the week of Oct. 17. Voting will close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Voter resources and important links:
- Register to vote or check if you are registered. You can also call 808-453-VOTE or toll-free 800-442-VOTE from the neighbor islands.
- Track your ballot with BallotTrax
- Unsure which races you're voting in? Input your address to find out.
- Find a voter service center or ballot drop box
- Kauaʻi County Elections Division
- City and County of Honolulu Elections Division
- Maui County Elections Division
- Hawaiʻi County Elections Division