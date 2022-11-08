Sen. Brian Schatz is the favorite as he seeks reelection

HONOLULU — Democratic incumbent Sen. Brian Schatz is facing Republican Bob McDermott in the race to represent deep blue Hawaiʻi in Washington.

Hawaiʻi is one of the nation’s most reliably blue states, with Democrats dominating federal and statewide elected offices.

In the run up to Tuesday's general election, Schatz has run ads in local media but hasn't done much visible campaigning at home.

Schatz received 228,595 votes in the Democratic primary while McDermott received 25,686 in the Republican primary.

Last month, he traveled to Yuma, Arizona, to campaign for his Democratic colleague U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly who is in a tight race against Republican challenger Blake Masters.

McDermott has served 16 years in the state House of Representatives, where he is currently one of four Republicans and serves as assistant minority leader. He is a former U.S. Marine who served in Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War.

McDermott has criticized Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation for moving too slowly to push the Navy to close a massive World War II-era military fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.

Schatz has issued statements pushing the Navy to move swiftly to shut down the tanks and has touted work he's done to secure funding for the closure.

The Navy has said it expects to finish emptying the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by July 2024.

Schatz first joined the Senate in 2012, when then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie appointed him to replace U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, who died while in office. He later won election.

He's served as the chair of the Special Committee on the Climate Crisis since 2019.

All of Hawaiʻi’s congressional seats are expected to be safe for the incumbents, who are Democrats. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is up for reelection in 2024.

Polls close at 7 p.m. though some may stay open later to allow anyone in line at a voter service center to vote.