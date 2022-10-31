Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Jill Tokuda for US House of Representatives - District 2

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM HST
Jill Tokuda, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives - District 2

Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat covering all the neighbor islands and nonurban Oʻahu, such as Kailua and Waiʻanae. Tokuda also chaired the Ways and Means Committee during her time in the Senate from 2006 to 2018. She faces Republican Joe Akana.

The 2nd Congressional District has been a revolving door over the past several years. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele won the seat in 2020 after then-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard unsuccessfully campaigned for U.S. president. In this 2022 election, Kahele entered and lost the Democratic primary in August.

The Conversation spoke to Tokuda as she crisscrossed the state to reach voters on all islands, including taking a ferry ride to Lānaʻi. She said her sights are set on the House Committees on Education and Labor, and Agriculture.

Our interview with Republican candidate Joe Akana will air on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
