A tale of Hawaiʻi second ladies: Vivian Aiona

Vivian Aiona knows something about the job as Hawaiʻi first lady. As the wife of former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona, she served in the role when asked by single then-Gov. Linda Lingle. Now, she's a member of the Washington Place Foundation. She also had a career with the airlines as a flight attendant while raising four children and now eight grandchildren.

With Duke Aiona campaigning for governor this year, Vivian Aiona could officially become the next Hawaiʻi first lady. She spoke to The Conversation about issues she hopes to elevate if her husband becomes Hawaiʻi's next governor.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 13, 2022.