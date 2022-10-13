Donate
The Conversation

A tale of Hawaiʻi second ladies: Vivian Aiona

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST
James "Duke" Aiona, Vivian Aiona
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132415 AP
FILE - Hawaiʻi gubernatorial candidate James "Duke" Aiona, left, and his wife Vivian Aiona, are seen at the Hawaiʻi Republican campaign headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010, in Honolulu. Aiona conceded the 2010 Hawaiʻi governor's race to Neil Abercrombie. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Vivian Aiona knows something about the job as Hawaiʻi first lady. As the wife of former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona, she served in the role when asked by single then-Gov. Linda Lingle. Now, she's a member of the Washington Place Foundation. She also had a career with the airlines as a flight attendant while raising four children and now eight grandchildren.

With Duke Aiona campaigning for governor this year, Vivian Aiona could officially become the next Hawaiʻi first lady. She spoke to The Conversation about issues she hopes to elevate if her husband becomes Hawaiʻi's next governor.

Our interview with Jaime Green, wife of gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green will air on The Conversation on Friday, Oct. 14.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
