The Conversation

A tale of Hawaiʻi second ladies: Jaime Green

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM HST
Election 2022 Hawaii josh green governor candidate 080222
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Jamie Green greet passing cars while campaigning in Honolulu on Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Jaime Green comes from a family of educators but is a lawyer by trade, graduating from the UH Richardson School of Law. As the wife of gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green, she could move from Hawaiʻi second lady to Hawaiʻi first lady.

Did you know she met her husband while working at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol? They now have two children, ages 11 and 15. They would be the first young children to live at the governor’s mansion since former Gov. George Ariyoshi’s family departed in 1986.

Jaime Green spoke to The Conversation about issues she hopes to elevate if her husband becomes Hawaiʻi's next governor.

Our interview with Vivian Aiona, wife of gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, aired on The Conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13.

James "Duke" Aiona, Vivian Aiona
The Conversation
A tale of Hawaiʻi second ladies: Vivian Aiona
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
