A tale of Hawaiʻi second ladies: Jaime Green

Jaime Green comes from a family of educators but is a lawyer by trade, graduating from the UH Richardson School of Law. As the wife of gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green, she could move from Hawaiʻi second lady to Hawaiʻi first lady.

Did you know she met her husband while working at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol? They now have two children, ages 11 and 15. They would be the first young children to live at the governor’s mansion since former Gov. George Ariyoshi’s family departed in 1986.

Jaime Green spoke to The Conversation about issues she hopes to elevate if her husband becomes Hawaiʻi's next governor.

Our interview with Vivian Aiona, wife of gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, aired on The Conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.