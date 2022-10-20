2022 candidate interview: Michael Roven Poai for Kauaʻi mayor

Kauaʻi mayoral candidate Michael Roven Poai has worked in the Kauaʻi County Parks and Recreation Department under five different mayors and now works for the Wailua Golf Course. While he acknowledges his bid for office is a long shot, he says he wants to try and make changes.

Our interview with incumbent candidate Derek Kawakami aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

