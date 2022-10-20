Donate
2022 candidate interview: Michael Roven Poai for Kauaʻi mayor

Published October 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM HST
Michael Roven Poai
Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauaʻi mayor.

Kauaʻi mayoral candidate Michael Roven Poai has worked in the Kauaʻi County Parks and Recreation Department under five different mayors and now works for the Wailua Golf Course. While he acknowledges his bid for office is a long shot, he says he wants to try and make changes.

Our interview with incumbent candidate Derek Kawakami aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
