Kauaʻi Police Department wants community input on hiring a new chief

In a letter to the Kauaʻi Police Commission on May 15, Police Chief Todd Raybuck announced he will retire on June 12 and transfer command to Interim Chief Elliott Kalani Ke.

Raybuck told his employees last November about his decision to retire. This came after he received a three-day suspension for leaving his department-issued gun in an employee restroom in March 2024, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Also in 2024, Kauaʻi County agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing Raybuck of discriminating against a captain for being Japanese American.

Raybuck was sworn in as Kauaʻi police chief in 2019 after retiring from 27 years as a police officer in Las Vegas. He started his law enforcement career on Oʻahu in 1987.

Kauaʻi Police Department Interim chief, Elliott Kalani Ke.

The Kaua‘i County Police Commission is now seeking public input as it begins its search for a new chief.

Island residents can share their opinions on the traits they want to see in their next chief. The Police Chief Desirable Traits survey is available through June 30.

Respondents are asked to pick five from the list or insert a trait that is not listed in the “other” section.

If you require language or disability accommodations in order to participate in the survey, contact Anelalani Davis via phone at 808-241-4917 or email.