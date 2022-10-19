2022 candidate interview: Derek Kawakami for Kauaʻi mayor

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami just signed into law a bill that requires new construction to take sea level rise into account. It sets a new model for the country’s coastal communities.

Meanwhile, Kawakami is being challenged by Michael Roven Poai as he seeks a second term in office. Speaking to The Conversation, Kawakami says he will stay the course if voters return him to office in the general election.

Our interview with candidate Michael Roven Poai will air on Thursday, Oct. 20.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.