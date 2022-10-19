Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Derek Kawakami for Kauaʻi mayor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM HST
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is seeking reelection.

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami just signed into law a bill that requires new construction to take sea level rise into account. It sets a new model for the country’s coastal communities.

Meanwhile, Kawakami is being challenged by Michael Roven Poai as he seeks a second term in office. Speaking to The Conversation, Kawakami says he will stay the course if voters return him to office in the general election.

Our interview with candidate Michael Roven Poai will air on Thursday, Oct. 20.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation ElectionKauaʻiDerek Kawakami
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
