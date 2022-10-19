The Conversation: Global earthquake drill; Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami runs for a 2nd term
- Adam Weintraub, HI-EMA Communications Director, talks about The Great Hawaiʻi ShakeOut, a global earthquake drill
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte examines mental health services on Lānaʻi | Full Story
- Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami discusses a recent law that requires new construction to measure sea level rise as seeks a second term in office
- HPR's Manu Minute brings you the song of the vibrant Saffron Finch | Full Story
- Contributing editor Neal Milner of the bi-weekly segment The Long View reveals how age differences affect our approach to the internet