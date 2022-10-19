Donate
The Conversation

Practice safety skills during the global earthquake drill

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM HST
Ready for an earthquake drill? A global one? That's what will happen at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. Here in the islands, it’s being billed as the Great Hawaiʻi ShakeOut. Thousands have signed up so far locally. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is spearheading this effort. The Conversation talked to Adam Weintraub about what is being planned.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
