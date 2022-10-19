Practice safety skills during the global earthquake drill

Ready for an earthquake drill? A global one? That's what will happen at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. Here in the islands, it’s being billed as the Great Hawaiʻi ShakeOut. Thousands have signed up so far locally. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is spearheading this effort. The Conversation talked to Adam Weintraub about what is being planned.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.