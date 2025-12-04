© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Mālama Mākua film; Tourism

By Bill Dorman,
DW GibsonCatherine Cruz
Published December 4, 2025 at 11:13 AM HST
U.S. Army National Guard conducts a CH-47 Chinook external load demonstration on Sept. 5, 2024, at Mākua Valley, Hawaiʻi.
Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy
/
DVIDS
U.S. Army National Guard conducts a CH-47 Chinook external load demonstration on Sept. 5, 2024, at Mākua Valley, Hawaiʻi.
  • Ray Tsuchiyama, realtor and management consultant, talks about whether Japanese travelers are coming back to Hawaiʻi
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Maui County Council advancing a bill to phase out thousands of vacation rentals | Full Story
  • Neal Milner takes The Long View on gender gaps in Hawaiʻi
  • Comedian Jiaoying Summers shares about her journey into the world of stand-up comedy | Tickets to her shows on Maui and Oʻahu
  • Mālama Mākua's Lynette Cruz and Sparky Rodrigues and filmmaker Mikey Inouye talk about their film that shows the decades-long fight of military leases

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation MauiFilmMilitary
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
