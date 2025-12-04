The Conversation: Mālama Mākua film; Tourism
- Ray Tsuchiyama, realtor and management consultant, talks about whether Japanese travelers are coming back to Hawaiʻi
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Maui County Council advancing a bill to phase out thousands of vacation rentals | Full Story
- Neal Milner takes The Long View on gender gaps in Hawaiʻi
- Comedian Jiaoying Summers shares about her journey into the world of stand-up comedy | Tickets to her shows on Maui and Oʻahu
- Mālama Mākua's Lynette Cruz and Sparky Rodrigues and filmmaker Mikey Inouye talk about their film that shows the decades-long fight of military leases
