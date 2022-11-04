Donate
2022 candidate interview: Josh Green for governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST
It’s the final weekend before voting in the general election ends on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Current Lt. Gov. Josh Green is running to be Hawaiʻi's next governor. He faces the Republican candidate, former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona. Green has been the lieutenant governor since 2018. Also a physician, Green was a state senator and representative from 2004 to 2018.

The Conversation finished off our candidate interviews with Green in our studio. With just days to go, he said he's not departing from his strategy. Green said he recently met with key financial players to prepare for a possible recession in 2023. He said he's looking for ways to blunt any economic setback so Hawaiʻi can be in a position to pay the bills and weather the rough times ahead.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
