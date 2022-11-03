2022 candidate interview: Duke Aiona for governor

Republican candidate for Hawaiʻi governor and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona shares knowledge of that position with his opponent, Democrat and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Aiona was lieutenant governor under Gov. Linda Lingle from 2002 to 2010. He also ran for governor in 2010 and 2014, losing to Democrats Neil Abercrombie and David Ige, respectively.

The Conversation talked to Aiona about his strategy to reach out to the half-a-million registered voters who did not vote in the last election. He said he wants to focus on issues such as inflation, cost of living, crime and education.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.