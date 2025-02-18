Voter registration could move to an opt-out system when getting state licenses

People in the state could be automatically registered to vote when getting their driver's license or identification card.

Lawmakers are considering a measure to instead have people opt out of being registered to vote versus having to opt in.

If it passes, people would be automatically registered to vote by the county clerks when they submit their information to receive their ID. The county would then send people a postcard that asks them if they would like to deregister themselves from voting.

Common Cause Hawaiʻi’s Cameron Hurt told lawmakers it's a way to make registering to vote easier for vulnerable communities.

“The speaker before me called this low-hanging fruit and it is, but it's such a vital one,” he said.

“It's just a way to guarantee that we can all reap the benefits of our amazing democracy. And then we stand to see really this kind of help with our keiki who are transitioning into adulthood as well as our disabled community in any type of situation where they're moving, as well as our kūpuna. So really just looking out for our most vulnerable and ensuring this right to vote.”

Those filing for food stamps or Medicaid are already offered the option to register to vote with their paperwork.

About 850,000 people are registered to vote in the state, although only about 60% voted in the 2024 general election.