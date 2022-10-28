2022 candidate interview: Conrad Kress for US House of Representatives - District 1

Kailua resident and former Navy SEAL Conrad Kress is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat covering urban and suburban Oʻahu from Hawaii Kai to Ko Olina. He faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Case, a Democrat. In the separate primaries in August, Case received over 100,000 votes while Kress received nearly 13,500.

The Conversation spoke to Kress about his background and some of the issues he’ll be tasked with addressing if elected.

Our interview with Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Ed Case aired on Thursday, Oct. 27.

