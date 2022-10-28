Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Conrad Kress for US House of Representatives - District 1

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM HST
conrad kress.jpg
Courtesy Conrad Kress
/
Conrad Kress, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives - District 1

Kailua resident and former Navy SEAL Conrad Kress is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat covering urban and suburban Oʻahu from Hawaii Kai to Ko Olina. He faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Case, a Democrat. In the separate primaries in August, Case received over 100,000 votes while Kress received nearly 13,500.

The Conversation spoke to Kress about his background and some of the issues he’ll be tasked with addressing if elected.

Our interview with Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Ed Case aired on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
