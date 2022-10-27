Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Ed Case for US House of Representatives

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST
ed case.jpeg
Courtesy Ed Case
/
FILE - U.S. Rep. Ed Case campaigns for reelection in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case is campaigning to continue representing the House seat covering urban and suburban Oʻahu from Hawaii Kai to Ko Olina. The Democratic congressman faces political newcomer, Republican Conrad Kress in the general election. In the separate primaries in August, Case received over 100,000 votes while Kress received nearly 13,500.

Case sits on the House Appropriations and Natural Resources committees, and pushed to get additional funding to close the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The Conversation spoke to Case about defueling Red Hill, the restrictions of the Jones Act, and inflation.

Our interview with Republican candidate Conrad Kress will air on Friday, Oct. 28.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
