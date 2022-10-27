2022 candidate interview: Ed Case for US House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Ed Case is campaigning to continue representing the House seat covering urban and suburban Oʻahu from Hawaii Kai to Ko Olina. The Democratic congressman faces political newcomer, Republican Conrad Kress in the general election. In the separate primaries in August, Case received over 100,000 votes while Kress received nearly 13,500.

Case sits on the House Appropriations and Natural Resources committees, and pushed to get additional funding to close the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The Conversation spoke to Case about defueling Red Hill, the restrictions of the Jones Act, and inflation.

Our interview with Republican candidate Conrad Kress will air on Friday, Oct. 28.

