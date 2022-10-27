The Conversation: Unpacking fuel lines at Red Hill; US Rep. Ed Case on his bid for reelection
- Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, discusses unpacking fuel at Red Hill
- U.S. Rep. Ed Case makes his bid for reelection and weights in on Red Hill, the Jones Act and inflation
- Maui plumeria farmer Doug Brunner expands his export business focused on plumeria cuttings
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Patti Epler discusses a ruling that forces the state to reveal the names of people who die in jail and prison | Full Story
- Native Hawaiian leaders share their connection to Kahoʻolawe and aloha ʻāina as part of the UH Manoa Center for Oral History