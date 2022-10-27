Native Hawaiian leaders share their connection to Kahoʻolawe and aloha ʻāina

Thirty-two years ago this month, the U.S. government stopped a practice it had been conducting since late 1941: the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe. It was the result of protests led by Native Hawaiian activists.

The movement led to a rebirth of “aloha ʻāina” — a deep love and respect for land and nature. That spirit has played a role in current developments in protests from Maunakea to Red Hill, or Kapūkaki.

As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral History, we are bringing you stories of resilience from that time. Ethnic studies professor Ty Kāwika Tengan shares the stories of three Native Hawaiian leaders talking about their connection to Kahoʻolawe and aloha ʻāina: Colette Machado, Martha Evans and Jon Osorio.

