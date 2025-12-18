© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Immigration

By Bill Dorman,
Catherine CruzMaddie Bender
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green at the Council of State Governors National Conference on Dec. 9, 2025.
Governor Josh Green
/
Flickr
Gov. Josh Green at the Council of State Governors National Conference on Dec. 9, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green talks about his plan to extend expiring federal health care subsidies with state money
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo and HPR's Maddie Bender investigate why ICE is sending immigrants from the continent to a federal detention center in Honolulu | Full Story
  • Maui attorney and writer Lance Collins shares what inspired the Ilokano-language series "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," which debuted at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival
  • Jazz singer Antonia Bennett performs at the Lewers Lounge in Waikīkī
The Conversation Josh GreenHealth CareImmigrationEntertainment
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes