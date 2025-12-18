The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Immigration
- Gov. Josh Green talks about his plan to extend expiring federal health care subsidies with state money
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo and HPR's Maddie Bender investigate why ICE is sending immigrants from the continent to a federal detention center in Honolulu | Full Story
- Maui attorney and writer Lance Collins shares what inspired the Ilokano-language series "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," which debuted at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival
- Jazz singer Antonia Bennett performs at the Lewers Lounge in Waikīkī