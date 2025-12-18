ICE has been sending immigrants from the continental U.S. to Hawaiʻi, and no one knows why

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been transferring detained immigrants from the continental U.S. to the Honolulu Federal Detention Center since the summer.

Neribel Chardon, a senior staff attorney with the Hawaiʻi nonprofit The Legal Clinic, recently represented a 23-year-old client. He was bounced between Florida, Louisiana, California, and Hawaiʻi — all within a month.

His mother had a hard time reaching him, and he lost his legal representation when he was transferred to the Honolulu FDC.

Separation from resources and support, Hawaiʻi's geographic isolation and lack of Spanish-speaking attorneys are some of the main concerns about the transfers for American Civil Liberties Union's Hawaiʻi immigration rights attorney Leilani Stacy.

