The Conversation: Lahaina Small Boat Harbor; Small business
- Don Prestage, the president of Sail Maui, talks about what the official reopening of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor means for business
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on Hawaiʻi Island's official name change | Full Story
- Michael Iosua, Hawaiʻi State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, says small businesses are struggling to fill job openings
- Attorney Mark Davis and Punahou School teacher Pam Sakamoto discuss their work to find a better way to teach democracy in action