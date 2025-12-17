© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina Small Boat Harbor; Small business

By DW Gibson,
Maddie BenderCatherine Cruz
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:41 AM HST
FILE - This 2016 photo shows Lahaina Harbor on Maui. The harbor was once a major hub during the 19th-century whaling boom, but then turned into a launching point for fishing, parasailing and ocean cruises.
John Marshall
/
AP
FILE - This 2016 photo shows Lahaina Harbor on Maui. The harbor was once a major hub during the 19th-century whaling boom, but then turned into a launching point for fishing, parasailing and ocean cruises.

  • Don Prestage, the president of Sail Maui, talks about what the official reopening of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor means for business
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on Hawaiʻi Island's official name change | Full Story
  • Michael Iosua, Hawaiʻi State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, says small businesses are struggling to fill job openings
  • Attorney Mark Davis and Punahou School teacher Pam Sakamoto discuss their work to find a better way to teach democracy in action
The Conversation TourismEconomyLahainaEducation
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
