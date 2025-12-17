© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
A new jobs report shows small businesses are struggling to fill positions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published December 17, 2025 at 1:26 PM HST
A sign located outside of a small business in Hawaiʻi.
Grassroot Institute of Hawaii
A sign located outside of a small business in Hawaiʻi

A recent report from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small businesses are struggling to fill job openings — not just in Hawaiʻi but across the country.

Michael Iosua is the Hawaiʻi state director for the National Federation of Independent Business and the state's highest-paid lobbyist. The Conversation spoke with him about the report as well as other concerns he sees throughout the small business community.

To view the full report, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
