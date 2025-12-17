A new jobs report shows small businesses are struggling to fill positions

A recent report from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small businesses are struggling to fill job openings — not just in Hawaiʻi but across the country.

Michael Iosua is the Hawaiʻi state director for the National Federation of Independent Business and the state's highest-paid lobbyist. The Conversation spoke with him about the report as well as other concerns he sees throughout the small business community.

