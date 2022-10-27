Donate
Here's how the Red Hill pipeline defueling is going

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST
Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill
Sabrina Bodon
/
HPR
Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, speaks at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, joined The Conversation to talk about the process of unpacking fuel currently sitting in the Red Hill pipelines.

On Thursday, the focus was on 257,000 gallons of F-76 marine diesel fuel. Draining of the last pipeline began in the morning and will continue on Friday. Earlier this week, the military removed hundreds of thousands of gallons of F-24 and JP-5 fuel from the first two pipelines.

Wade is leading the effort to defuel Red Hill entirely, which the Navy says will be completed by July 2024. The current plan is to begin removing fuel from the tanks themselves around late 2023 or early 2024, he says.

navy red hill fuel storage facility tunnel pipelines
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
