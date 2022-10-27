This Maui farmer sends plumeria cuttings around the world

Doug Brunner is the owner of Maui Plumeria Gardens in Ha’ikū and Waikapū on Maui. As part of The Conversation's Plumeria Week, we highlight the export business of plumeria cuttings.

Many people in the islands grew up with plumeria, or pua melia, as backyard blooms and easily made their local favorite — that classic plumeria lei. But for travelers and those who want a taste of home abroad, Brunner says he sells cuttings to people far and wide.

