This Maui farmer sends plumeria cuttings around the world

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST
Maui Plumeria Gardens
/
Maui Plumeria Gardens in Haʻikū on Maui.

Doug Brunner is the owner of Maui Plumeria Gardens in Ha’ikū and Waikapū on Maui. As part of The Conversation's Plumeria Week, we highlight the export business of plumeria cuttings.

Many people in the islands grew up with plumeria, or pua melia, as backyard blooms and easily made their local favorite — that classic plumeria lei. But for travelers and those who want a taste of home abroad, Brunner says he sells cuttings to people far and wide.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
