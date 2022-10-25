2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui mayor

One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin.

Bissen retired as a Circuit Court judge at the end of last year and, along with his opponent, said housing is the biggest issue facing residents. He wants to create what he calls a “homeowner’s exemption.” Those who live in their primary residence would receive a $200,000 reduction in the appraised value of the home — therefore lowering the property tax.

Bissen told HPR’s Bill Dorman the idea of his five-point housing plan is to think locally — and not focus just on price.

Our interview with candidate Michael Victorino will air on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

