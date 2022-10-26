2022 candidate interview: Michael Victorino for Maui County mayor

One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by 1,704 votes.

Victorino spoke to The Conversation about the challenge of how to increase access to affordable housing, and what he hopes to achieve in a second term. He was previously on the Maui County Council for 10 years.

Our interview with candidate Richard Bissen aired on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.