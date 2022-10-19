Maui County working on paid parking system for parks and streets

The County of Maui is working on a paid parking system at county-operated parks and streets to mitigate congestion and improve access across the island.

This comes from a study to implement a parking program at beaches, business districts and county-owned streets.

The Park Maui plan would institute a tiered system for Maui residents and nonresidents with set parking rates in specific zones. Maui residents would qualify for discounted or free parking in certain areas.

Erin Wade, chief of planning and development from the county Department of Management, said at a meeting that the program would need to be implemented through a county code.

"What we can do with the code language to ensure it's flexible and can accommodate all of the changes and data-driven decisions that are going to need to be made as we progress through the program," Wade said.

"Certainly, based on market conditions, based on different activities happening in the communities, we're gonna want some flexibility within the parking program and even within the code, so that we can adapt to the needs of the community," she said.

The Maui County Council will continue discussion on Park Maui this month.