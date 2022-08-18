Donate
The Conversation

Here's the latest tourism management progress in Maui County

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST
HTA Messaging.jpg kahului airport maui
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
/
FILE - A traveler points to a Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority message board at Kahului Airport on Maui.

This week, The Conversation has been hearing about tourism management on different islands as Hawaiʻi recovers from the pandemic shutdown. On Maui, summer crowds have suffered through long lines at the airport. Transportation officials working to solve the bottleneck of processing are expected to announce a plan for some relief in the next two weeks.

There are about 60,000 visitors a day on average on Maui, said Meagan DeGaia, destination manager for the Maui Visitors Bureau. She shared some of the tourism management progress it has made, including reef-safe sunscreen dispensers at beach parks and ambassadors to manage traffic on the road to Hana.

Click here for the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation Mauitourism
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
