2022 candidate interview: Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

State Rep. Sylvia Luke has decided to step away from the powerful House Finance Committee to make a run for lieutenant governor. Getting through the primary election was tough as political action committees targeted her in negative campaign ads — which ended up backfiring. Luke said that experience strengthened her bond with her Democratic running mate Josh Green. She said she's in daily contact with him.

The chair of the state House Finance Committee has represented Honolulu neighborhoods for 24 years since 1998 and served on numerous House committees. The Conversation spoke with Luke about what she hopes to bring to the No. 2 position in the executive branch of state government alongside Green.

We were hoping to air an interview with Republican candidate Seaula Tupaʻi Jr. on Thursday, but he declined several requests for an interview citing a busy schedule.

Gubernatorial interviews with Republican candidate Duke Aiona and Democratic candidate Josh Green will air Thursday and Friday, respectively.

