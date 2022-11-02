The Conversation: Navy details Red Hill closure plans; Lt. Gov. candidate Sylvia Luke
- Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and the Environment, Meredith Berger, details plans to leave tanks in place as the closure of the Red Hill fuel facility continues | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore details ongoing HART woes and finger-pointing about cracks in rail structure| Full Story
- Veteran state lawmaker Sylvia Luke pulled through a difficult primary race to be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor
- Political analyst Neal Milner shares five facts about the upcoming general election and outlines the rocky path ahead in the midterms