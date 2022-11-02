Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Navy details Red Hill closure plans; Lt. Gov. candidate Sylvia Luke

Published November 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
navy Red Hill Fuel storage facility military Pump Room
Daniel Mayberry/Naval Supply Systems Command Fle
/
Digital
(July 17, 2020) Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility pump room. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)
  • Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and the Environment, Meredith Berger, details plans to leave tanks in place as the closure of the Red Hill fuel facility continues | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore details ongoing HART woes and finger-pointing about cracks in rail structure| Full Story
  • Veteran state lawmaker Sylvia Luke pulled through a difficult primary race to be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor
  • Political analyst Neal Milner shares five facts about the upcoming general election and outlines the rocky path ahead in the midterms
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityHART
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes