2022 candidate interview: Tasha Kama for Maui County Council

On Maui, two candidates are in a close race for the County Council seat representing Kahului. Incumbent Tasha Kama, who was first elected in 2018, is being challenged by Buddy Nobriga. Kama was ahead by just 244 votes during the August primary election.

In 2018, the retired pastor and former social justice organizer with Faith Action for Community Equity Maui beat then-Mayor Alan Arakawa in his effort to return to the council. Kama was reelected in 2020, defeating newcomer Carol Lee Kamekona.

The Conversation talked to Kama about coastal erosion, barriers to building more affordable housing, and having two terms on the council under her belt.

Our interview with Buddy Nobriga aired on Monday, Oct. 17.

