Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Tasha Kama for Maui County Council

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM HST
tasha kama.jpg
Courtesy Tasha Kama
/
Tasha Kama, candidate seeking reelection to the Maui County Council (Kahului)

On Maui, two candidates are in a close race for the County Council seat representing Kahului. Incumbent Tasha Kama, who was first elected in 2018, is being challenged by Buddy Nobriga. Kama was ahead by just 244 votes during the August primary election.

In 2018, the retired pastor and former social justice organizer with Faith Action for Community Equity Maui beat then-Mayor Alan Arakawa in his effort to return to the council. Kama was reelected in 2020, defeating newcomer Carol Lee Kamekona.

The Conversation talked to Kama about coastal erosion, barriers to building more affordable housing, and having two terms on the council under her belt.

Our interview with Buddy Nobriga aired on Monday, Oct. 17.

Buddy Nobriga.jpeg
The Conversation
2022 candidate interview: Buddy Nobriga for Maui County Council
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation ElectionMauiMaui County Council
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories