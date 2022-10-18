Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maunaloa activity; Dyslexia Awareness Month

Published October 18, 2022 at 1:58 PM HST
hvo.wr.usgs.gov/multimedia/index
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
/
  • Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Frank Trusdell says Maunaloa is "re-awakening" as earthquakes rock Hawaiʻi Island on Friday | Lava inundation zones
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers the former head of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting recent guilty plea to bribery charges | Full Story
  • Maui County Council incumbent Tasha Kama on the role of social justice in politics | Full Story
  • Assets School Assistant Head Sandi Tadaki says early intervention and acceptance are key to success for students with dyslexia
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
