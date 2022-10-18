Is Maunaloa ready to rumble? Scientists say nothing is imminent but be prepared

Maunaloa, the world’s largest active volcano, is “reawakening,” says Frank Trusdell, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. He was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of the Interior as the “world’s authority on Maunaloa.”

Maunaloa is not erupting and there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time. But a magnitude 5.0 earthquake was the strongest of a series of temblors that struck Friday on Maunaloa. Scientists say the seismic activity points to the influx of magma into the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

Trusdell spoke with The Conversation about what an eruption of the massive Maunaloa might mean for residents of Hawaiʻi Island. Inundation maps showing how your specific community might be affected are available below or on the HVO's website.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.