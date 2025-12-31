The Conversation: Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica; NY resolutions
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks to neighbors in Āliamanu on Oʻahu, where a deadly fireworks explosion occurred last New Years Eve
- Ed Freeman and Susan Bauer discuss their work to bring a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall to Oʻahu
- Therapist Ami Kunimura shares tips on setting intentions for the new year
- HPR catches up with the cast and crew of the Return of Kapaemahu hula show in Waikīkī