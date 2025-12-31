© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica; NY resolutions

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:08 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A child reads names etched on the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, ahead of Memorial Day in Washington, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
A child reads names etched on the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, ahead of Memorial Day in Washington, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation MilitaryHistorySafetyEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes