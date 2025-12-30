The Conversation: Fireworks; Remembering Thomas Dinell
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Bell says no one has been charged yet in relation to last year's NYE fireworks explosion
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on the aftermath of the deadliest fireworks accident in Hawaiʻi history | Full Story
- Tyler Hiranaka, director of operations at Sky Elements Hawaiʻi, shares the growing popularity of drone light shows as an alternative to firework displays | Full Story (Feb. 2025)
- Daniel Dinell discusses the legacy of his father, Thomas Dinell, the founding chair of the University of Hawaiʻi Department of Urban and Regional Planning
- Aaron Salā, cultural creative producer for Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana in Waikīkī, discusses the show's first year