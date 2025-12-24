© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Public safety; Support for Lahaina's Filipino community

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:26 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

  • Honolulu Dep. Fire Chief Jason Samala shares a safety message ahead of the holidays
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a vaccination trial to protect Hawaiian monk seals from avian flu | Full Story
  • Eric Arquero, executive director of Kaibigan ng Lāhaina, discusses how a $1.6 million award from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation will help members of the Filipino community affected by wildfires
  • Laritza headlines the Wayfind Music Festival at Capitol Modern
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
