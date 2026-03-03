© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Iran and oil supply; Operation Babylift

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:24 AM HST
Edna Deichl, left, wife of a Free Flight pilot, naps while Linda Reid, center, wife of the co-pilot, and Lillian Bradshaw, an orphanage worker, feed their charges on a flight from Seattle to Chicago, bringing Vietnamese orphans to their new homes, April 6, 1975.
Barry Sweet/ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP
Edna Deichl, left, wife of a Free Flight pilot, naps while Linda Reid, center, wife of the co-pilot, and Lillian Bradshaw, an orphanage worker, feed their charges on a flight from Seattle to Chicago, bringing Vietnamese orphans to their new homes, April 6, 1975.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick discusses what oil supply disruptions due to the Iran war mean for Hawaiʻi
  • Devaki Murch and Steven George share their experiences as Vietnamese children brought to the United States for adoption as part of "Operation Babylift" | Attend Murch's talk
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Nick Grube covers a high-profile court case involving the Native Hawaiian contractor Christopher Dawson, who died by suicide in 2024 while under investigation for embezzlement | Full Story
  • Author Jasmin Iolani Hakes talks about the little-known chapter of the Hawaiian experience that inspired her new novel, "The Pōhaku"
The Conversation EnergyHistoryLiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
