Born in Vietnam, raised on Kauaʻi: Connecting the adoptees of 'Operation Babylift'

David Hume Kennerly / The Gerald Ford Presidential Library & Museum Vietnamese Refugee Children on an Operation Babylift Flight Arriving at San Francisco International Airport, April 5, 1975.

Fifty years ago, thousands of Vietnamese children were airlifted to begin new lives in the United States as part of Operation Babylift, started by President Gerald Ford. They would eventually be adopted by American families.

Devaki Murch was one of the babies on the planes. She can't express enough how lucky she feels to have grown up on Kauaʻi. She lives in Utah now, but The Conversation spoke with her earlier this month. Murch was featured in a PBS film about Operation Babylift. She is a woman on a mission, reconnecting many of the children with their adoption records.

Murch was on the first plane load that tragically crashed. More than 100 people died, including 70 children, but she survived. She recalled meeting the many Vietnam War veterans who were part of Operation Babylift, from pilots of the planes to nurses who played a role in helping the displaced children.

Murch plans on returning to Hawaiʻi in December and is in the process of setting up talks in Honolulu and on Maui.

