Could drone light shows be a substitute for fireworks?

We continue to hear updates on the deadly New Year's Eve fireworks explosion in Āliamanu. A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the blast — charges include endangering the welfare of a minor and fireworks offenses.

This morning, the Honolulu Police Department reported that a sixth person, a 30-year-old woman, died. Last week, a 29-year-old man died in Arizona where he had been flown for treatment of severe injuries suffered in the blast. The explosion also killed a 3-year-old boy and three women, and injured more than 20 people.

On New Year's Eve, the Kahala Hotel offered an alternative to fireworks in the form of a drone show. Tyler Hiranaka is the director of operations at Sky Elements Hawaiʻi, the only company in the state that puts on drone light shows. HPR spoke to him about the growing demand for these shows.

