New hula tells the story of Hawaiʻi's LGBTQ history

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:21 PM HST
Photo of The Return of Kapaemahu, Kūhiō Beach Hula Mound.
Mahina Choy-Ellis
/
Lei Pua ʻAla Queer Histories of Hawaiʻi
Photo of The Return of Kapaemahu, Kūhiō Beach Hula Mound.

One of the first actions President Donald Trump took after he was sworn in was to declare that the federal government will recognize only two sexes — male and female.

That declaration comes during a week when a new hula performance premieres in Waikīkī about a longstanding part of Indigenous culture — Māhū, which are people who share both male and female spirits.

Kapaemahu is the name of a short animated film and book about the healing stones of Waikīkī, and now the hula that tells the story will be a part of Waikīki through 2025.

The Conversation talked to producers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer about the production.

The performance debuts at the Price Kūhiō Beach Hula Mound tomorrow at 6:30 pm and it is scheduled to be held every Wednesday. To attened 'The Return of Kapaemahu' premiere, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
