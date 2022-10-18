Early intervention and acceptance are key to success for students with dyslexia

About 20% of Hawaiʻi’s population struggle to learn because they have dyslexia, according to the Hawaiʻi Branch of the International Dyslexia Association. Among the local resources available for children living with learning difficulties is Assets School on Oʻahu.

In recognition of National Dyslexia Awareness Month, the school has an in-person seminar this week about accommodating and supporting a child with dyslexia. The Conversation sat down with the Assistant Head of School Sandi Tadaki to discuss how early intervention and acceptance can help students avoid years of emotional and educational struggles.

Assets School invites the community to take a deeper dive into understanding dyslexia at an in-person seminar on Thursday, Oct. 20.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.