Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Early intervention and acceptance are key to success for students with dyslexia

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM HST
assets school.jpg
Assets School
/
Facebook

About 20% of Hawaiʻi’s population struggle to learn because they have dyslexia, according to the Hawaiʻi Branch of the International Dyslexia Association. Among the local resources available for children living with learning difficulties is Assets School on Oʻahu.

In recognition of National Dyslexia Awareness Month, the school has an in-person seminar this week about accommodating and supporting a child with dyslexia. The Conversation sat down with the Assistant Head of School Sandi Tadaki to discuss how early intervention and acceptance can help students avoid years of emotional and educational struggles.

Assets School invites the community to take a deeper dive into understanding dyslexia at an in-person seminar on Thursday, Oct. 20.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Education
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories