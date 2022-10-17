2022 candidate interview: Buddy Nobriga for Maui County Council

On Maui, two candidates are in a close race for the County Council seat representing Kahului. Buddy Nobriga is challenging incumbent Tasha Kama, who was first elected in 2018. Kama was ahead by just 244 votes during the August primary election.

The Conversation talked to Nobriga about supporting local working families, diversifying the economy and more. He returned to Maui in 2014 after living in the Bay Area in California.

Our interview with candidate Tasha Kama will air on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.