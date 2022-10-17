Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Buddy Nobriga for Maui County Council

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM HST
Buddy Nobriga.jpeg
Courtesy Buddy Nobriga
/
Buddy Nobriga, candidate for the Maui County Council (Kahului)

On Maui, two candidates are in a close race for the County Council seat representing Kahului. Buddy Nobriga is challenging incumbent Tasha Kama, who was first elected in 2018. Kama was ahead by just 244 votes during the August primary election.

The Conversation talked to Nobriga about supporting local working families, diversifying the economy and more. He returned to Maui in 2014 after living in the Bay Area in California.

Our interview with candidate Tasha Kama will air on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
