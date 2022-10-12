2022 candidate interview: Matthias Kusch for Hawaiʻi County Council District 2

Forty votes. That’s all that separated the top two candidates in the race for Hawaiʻi County Council District 2 during the August primary election. The district covers Hilo Bayfront to Waianuenue and much of the central part of the island, including Maunakea.

The seat is currently occupied by Aaron Chung, who is term-limited this year. So fresh faces are vying for one of the most populated districts on the Big Island. Former fire battalion chief Matthias Kusch faces off against Jenn Kagiwada, a legislative assistant for the council.

The Conversation talked to Kusch on Wednesday about affordable housing, managing tourism, cesspool conversions and more.

We plan to hear from Jenn Kagiwada on Thursday, Oct. 13. The two will also face off in a forum sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

