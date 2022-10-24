Voter service centers to open for in-person voting Tuesday
Hawaiʻi voters should have received their mail in ballots last week.
For those who prefer to vote in-person, voter service centers open Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The service centers will also be accessible for replacement ballots and same-day voter registration and voting.
There will be at least one voter service center available on each island.
For a full list of voter service centers and their operating hours, visit the Office of Elections website.