Voter service centers to open for in-person voting Tuesday

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published October 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM HST
Hawaiʻi voters should have received their mail in ballots last week.

For those who prefer to vote in-person, voter service centers open Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The service centers will also be accessible for replacement ballots and same-day voter registration and voting.

There will be at least one voter service center available on each island.

For a full list of voter service centers and their operating hours, visit the Office of Elections website.

